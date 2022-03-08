Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido®
Product Details
Steel-Libido - Bioperine® enhanced Steel-Libido is a powerful product to support sexual health. The ingredients in this formula create a dynamic one-two punch for your sexual desire and performance. Support mechanisms include:
• Nutraceuticals to boost sexual desire and drive
• Traditional botanicals to promote sexual drive
• Targeted support of the blood vessel system involved in penis erection
This advanced combination of ingredients can help to maximize your sexual potential.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Omega-3 Fatty Acids ) , L-Arginine ( as : L-Arginine Hydrochloride ) , Maca Powder ( Root ) , Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Epimedium ( Epimedium Sagittatum ) ( Horny Goat Weed ) Extract , Tribulus Extract ) ( Saponins ) ( Plant ) , Dmg ( Dimethylglycine ) , Yohimbe Extract ( Alkaloids ) ( Bark ) , L-Tyrosine , Cdp-choline , Nadh ( Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide ) , Bioperine Complex ( Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) , Long Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Beeswax and St . John's Bread .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
