Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido® Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido®

150 Liquid SoftgelsUPC: 0071036357825
Steel-Libido - Bioperine® enhanced Steel-Libido is a powerful product to support sexual health. The ingredients in this formula create a dynamic one-two punch for your sexual desire and performance. Support mechanisms include:

• Nutraceuticals to boost sexual desire and drive

• Traditional botanicals to promote sexual drive

• Targeted support of the blood vessel system involved in penis erection

This advanced combination of ingredients can help to maximize your sexual potential.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
37.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil ( Omega-3 Fatty Acids ) , L-Arginine ( as : L-Arginine Hydrochloride ) , Maca Powder ( Root ) , Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Epimedium ( Epimedium Sagittatum ) ( Horny Goat Weed ) Extract , Tribulus Extract ) ( Saponins ) ( Plant ) , Dmg ( Dimethylglycine ) , Yohimbe Extract ( Alkaloids ) ( Bark ) , L-Tyrosine , Cdp-choline , Nadh ( Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide ) , Bioperine Complex ( Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) , Long Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Soy Lecithin , Caramel Color , Beeswax and St . John's Bread .

Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Beef and its Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Pork and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More