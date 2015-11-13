Steel-Libido RED™ - When it comes to sexual performance, Nitric Oxide is the key! Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a critical role in the male sexual response. Nitric Oxide is produced in the inner lining of the vascular system and helps to dilate blood vessels, allowing blood flow to vital organs. When sufficient Nitric Oxide is present, erections occur during the normal course of intimacy.

Nitric Oxide Boosters: Steel Libido RED is specially designed to increase Nitric Oxide in the body. It features a number of Nitric Oxide "boosters" including Ginkgo, and L-Citrulline - an amino acid that increases blood circulation and enhances physical response during sexual activity.

Performance Enhancers: Steel Libido RED is packed with nutrients to maximize physical performance. In particular, Ginseng improves physical capacity, CoQ10 fuels energy production and L-Theanine promotes a relaxed yet alert state of mind.

Steel Libido RED works tonight! Take it daily for ongoing maintenance of sexual health or as needed for fast-acting sexual enhancement.

Use both together to Maximize Results: Steel-Libido for Enhanced Pleasure & Desire. Steel-Libido RED for Increased Blood Flow & Male Physical Response.

What makes us different:

Liquid Soft-Gels - The nutrients in these easy-to-swallow Liquid Soft-Gels are released fast. Other forms of delivery can contain binders and fillers that may cause stomach upset and offer no nutritional value. Advanced Liquid Soft-Gels provide an optimum delivery system.

Quality Assurance - Irwin Naturals is committed to providing the highest quality products for your health. We employ compliance testing to ensure purity and potency.