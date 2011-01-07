Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido Supplement Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido Supplement

75 CTUPC: 0071036326238
Irwin Naturals Steel-Libido Supplement supports and inspires sexual vitality. 

This powerful male-enhancement formula combines traditional botanicals and targeted nutrients to boost physical performance and pleasure.

Use this product daily to help maintain an active sex life, or occasionally as needed to maximize potential.

  • Enhances Pleasure & Male Physicial Performance
  • Easy-to-Swallow Liquid Soft-Gel