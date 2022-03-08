Finding calm in a world of constant stress can seem an impossible task at times. Yet, "stress-management" is essential to your mental, emotional and physical well-being. That's why we developed Irwin Naturals Stress-Defy Supplement. This formula is specially designed to create a healthy stress response by promoting relaxation of the body and mind.

Relax Your Body: Rhodiola has been used traditionally as an adaptogenic botanical that may enhance your body's resistance to stress. Skullcap is traditionally used by herbalists for temporary relief of nervousness.

Calm Your Mind: L-Theanine is a soothing nutrient that supports a relaxed yet alert state of mind without sedation. GABA enhances a relaxed mind and Ginkgo is prized for its ability to promote mental functioning.

Replenish Stress-Fighting Reserves: A combination of essential vitamins, minerals and special botanicals helps to support your central nervous system when you need it the most.

This comprehensive formula supplies targeted nutrients to help you thrive under times of stress.

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.