Sunny Mood with 5-HTP is specially formulated to support emotional well-being and relaxation. This product helps boost the body's natural production of serotonin, a key brain messenger for positive mood and mental balance. Magnesium helps to convert 5-HTP into serotonin, while Chromium helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels already within the normal range.

Uplifting Feel Good Formula

With 200 mg of Relaxing 5-HTP for Serotonin Production

With Vitamin D3

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.