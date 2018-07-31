Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood 5-HTP Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels
Product Details
Sunny Mood with 5-HTP is specially formulated to support emotional well-being and relaxation. This product helps boost the body's natural production of serotonin, a key brain messenger for positive mood and mental balance. Magnesium helps to convert 5-HTP into serotonin, while Chromium helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels already within the normal range.
- Uplifting Feel Good Formula
- With 200 mg of Relaxing 5-HTP for Serotonin Production
- With Vitamin D3
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil , Rhodiola Extract , Lemon Balm Extract , Damiana , 5-HTP , Passionflower Extract , L Theanine , Saffron Extract , Bioperpine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95 and Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5 and Gingerols ) ( Rhizome ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Maltodextrin , Tumeric , Titanium Dioxide , Riboflavin , Silicon Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin and Microcrystalline Cellulose .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More