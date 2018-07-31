Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood 5-HTP Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood 5-HTP Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: left
Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood 5-HTP Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels Perspective: right
Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood 5-HTP Dietary Supplement Liquid Soft-Gels

80 ctUPC: 0071036359140
Sunny Mood with 5-HTP is specially formulated to support emotional well-being and relaxation. This product helps boost the body's natural production of serotonin, a key brain messenger for positive mood and mental balance. Magnesium helps to convert 5-HTP into serotonin, while Chromium helps maintain healthy blood glucose levels already within the normal range.

  • Uplifting Feel Good Formula
  • With 200 mg of Relaxing 5-HTP for Serotonin Production
  • With Vitamin D3

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
40.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Flaxseed Oil , Rhodiola Extract , Lemon Balm Extract , Damiana , 5-HTP , Passionflower Extract , L Theanine , Saffron Extract , Bioperpine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95 and Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5 and Gingerols ) ( Rhizome ) , Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin , Maltodextrin , Tumeric , Titanium Dioxide , Riboflavin , Silicon Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin and Microcrystalline Cellulose .

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
