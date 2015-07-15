Irwin Naturals Sunny Mood™ is a "feel good formula'' that can help lift your spirits when you're feeling down.* This innovative product supplies a broad-spectrum of phytonutrients and essential minerals to target mood & emotional health.

Sunny Mood supports a positive mental state to promote feelings of happiness and well-being.* This formula delivers a unique combination of botanicals that are traditionally used in mood support formulas - including Lemon Balm, Damiana and Saffron. Plus, it features a powerful Rhodiola extract that is standardized to a minimum of 3% rosavins and 1% salidrosides. Emerging research has demonstrated Rhodiola's mood-elevating and brain-energizing effects.* It also supports emotional stability and calmness by combining adaptogenic botanicals, soothing nerve relaxants and harmonizing nutrients such as L-Theanine.* This multi-faceted formula can help you maintain mental balance during times of heightened emotional stress.*

Sunny Mood™ is designed for overall mental health, and is ideally suited for individuals with temporary depressed mood, occasional anxiety, emotional reactivity, temporary stress-related exhaustion and mental fatigue.* This product can be used daily for health maintenance, or as needed to balance the mind and emotions.*

