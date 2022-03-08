Super System-Six Red is a specialized 6-in-1 formula that delivers six support systems to assist with weight management while supplying a nitric oxide booster.

ONE: Nitric Oxide Booster - Nitric Oxide is a naturally-occurring compound in the body that plays a key role in cardiovascular health. This unique formula features L-Citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-Arginine, which can then be converted into Nitric Oxide within the body.

TWO: Energy - Natural caffeine from Yerba Mate extract plus the botanicals Guarana and Spirulina help you feel energized.

THREE: Fat Burning - The combination of EGCG from Green Tea extract with caffeine has been studied for its ability to increase thermogenesis and fat burning. The natural caffeine in this product is derived from Yerba Mate extract.

FOUR: Hydration - Coconut water is packed with beneficial electrolytes and has a hydrating effect on the body.

FIVE: Stress - L-Theanine is included in this formula to help increase activity of alpha brain waves and to promote a relaxed yet alert state of mind.

SIX: Metabolism - A combination of B vitamins help convert food into energy and assist in the breakdown of carbs, fats and proteins.

When combined with a low-calorie diet and exercise plan, Super System-Six Red delivers a powerful weight loss support to help you meet your goals.

With Nitric Oxide Booster

6-In-1 Formula N.O. Booster Energy Fat Burning Hydration Stress Metabolism



*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.