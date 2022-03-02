Irwin Naturals Testosterone Supplement is a unique 2-in-1 formula for men of all ages. It is designed to help enhance male vitality and performance by boosting testosterone levels already within the normal range, and supporting nitric oxide to enhance male physical response during any physical activity. The key ingredients at the center of this amazing product are LJ100 Longjack and L-Citrulline.

As men age, testosterone levels start to decline. This male sex hormone is known to promote vitality and is involved in mood, sex drive, muscle mass and muscle strength. This formula features LJ100 Longjack, a patented extract that preliminary research suggests helps maintain testosterone levels already within a normal range.

Nitric oxide is produced in the inner lining of blood vessels and helps to relax and dilate vessels, allowing more blood flow throughout the body. This unique formula features L-citrulline, an amino acid that is readily converted to L-arginine, which can then be converted into nitric oxide within the body. Irwin Naturals Testosterone Supplement also features Asian Ginseng, traditionally used as a revitalizing tonic, and Ginkgo extract, traditionally used to help support blood circulation.

This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of men's health and well-being.