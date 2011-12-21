Irwin Naturals Triple-Boost Caffeine-Free Energy Supplement
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Triple-Boost Energy Supplement provides a smooth all-day stream of energy without central nervous system stimulants.* It can be used daily without the risk of "burn-out" that occurs with other energy products.*All-day stream of jitter-free energy for brain, muscles & adrenals.*
Precision formulated to work in three ways:
- Brain Chemistry - Supports the brain chemistry mechanisms that regulate mood and energy levels.*
- Energy Conversion - Supplies key nutrients involved in the body's "energy furnace," the mitochondria of our cells.*
- Adrenal Glands - Adaptogens support the adrenal glands, which are key to maintaining consistent energy levels and feeling a sense of vitality.*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Thiamine ( as : Thiamine Hydrochloride ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyrodoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Chromium , from : Chromium Picolinate ) , L-Carnitine , from : L-carnitine Tartrate ) , Creatine , from : Micronized Creatine Monohydrate ) , * , Trimethylglycine , Maca Powder , Spirulina , L-Tyrosine , Panax Ginseng Root Extract , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly , Citrus Aurantium Extract ( Fruit ) , Bioperine Complex
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
