Irwin Naturals Triple-Boost Caffeine-Free Energy Supplement

75 ctUPC: 0071036326243
Irwin Naturals Triple-Boost Energy Supplement provides a smooth all-day stream of energy without central nervous system stimulants.* It can be used daily without the risk of "burn-out" that occurs with other energy products.*All-day stream of jitter-free energy for brain, muscles & adrenals.*

Precision formulated to work in three ways:

  • Brain Chemistry - Supports the brain chemistry mechanisms that regulate mood and energy levels.*
  • Energy Conversion - Supplies key nutrients involved in the body's "energy furnace," the mitochondria of our cells.*
  • Adrenal Glands - Adaptogens support the adrenal glands, which are key to maintaining consistent energy levels and feeling a sense of vitality.*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutrition Facts
18.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Thiamine ( as : Thiamine Hydrochloride ) , Niacin ( as : Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( as : Pyrodoxine Hydrochloride ) , Vitamin B12 ( as : Cyanocobalamin ) , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , ( as : D-Calcium Pantothenate ) , Chromium , from : Chromium Picolinate ) , L-Carnitine , from : L-carnitine Tartrate ) , Creatine , from : Micronized Creatine Monohydrate ) , * , Trimethylglycine , Maca Powder , Spirulina , L-Tyrosine , Panax Ginseng Root Extract , Bee Pollen , Royal Jelly , Citrus Aurantium Extract ( Fruit ) , Bioperine Complex

Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.