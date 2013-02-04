Irwin Naturals Triple Tea Fat Burner Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Triple Tea Fat Burner

75 CTUPC: 0071036356889
Triple-Tea Fat Burner™ is infused with a powerful mix of white, green and black tea extracts to provide a potent combination of thermogenic ingredients with super antioxidant protection. When used with exercise and a healthy diet Triple-Tea Burner can help:

  • Calorie Burning
  • Increase Your Energy
  • Provide Antioxidant Support

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
75.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg117%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin E ( D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Niacin ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) , Green Tea Extract ( Leaf ) , White Tea Extract , Orange Pekoe ( Black ) Tea Extract , Natural Caffeine , Citrus ( Citrus Spp . ) Bioflavonoids ( Fruit ) , Bioperine , Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) , Soy Bean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium , Copper

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More