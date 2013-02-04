Ingredients

Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin E ( D Alpha Tocopheryl Acetate ) , Niacin ( Niacinamide ) , Vitamin B6 ( Pyridoxine Hydrochloride ) , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 ( Cyanocobalamin ) , Green Tea Extract ( Leaf ) , White Tea Extract , Orange Pekoe ( Black ) Tea Extract , Natural Caffeine , Citrus ( Citrus Spp . ) Bioflavonoids ( Fruit ) , Bioperine , Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) , Soy Bean Oil , Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium , Copper

Allergen Info

Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

