Irwin Naturals Turmeric After Sport Recovery Supplement
Product Details
Recovery is an essential part of any workout routine; it not only helps to repair and build muscles, but is paramount for performance and continued improvement.To help optimize your recovery, we developed Irwin Turmeric After Sport to support overworked muscles during the rest & recovery phase.*
Turmeric After Sport™ is an advanced nutritional supplement designed to:
- Promote muscle relaxation.*
- Reduce temporary pain and muscle stiffness associated with strenuous exercise.*
- Support a healthy inflammatory response due to overexertion.*
Turmeric After-Sport™ is ideally suited for every type of athlete and sport. Use this product daily to maintain wellness, or occasionally (as needed) to keep you on top of your game.
- Post-Workout Recovery*
- Reduces Temporary Pain & Stiffness to Strenuous Exercise*
- Curcumin C3 Complex
- No Preservatives Added
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Coconut Oil ( Copra ) , Flaxseed Oil ( Seed ) , MCT ( Medium Chain Triglyceride ) Oil , Curcumin C3 Complex Turmeric Extract ( 95% , Curcuminoids ) ( Rhizome ) , Cherrypure Tart Cherry Powder ( Fruit ) , Boswellia Indian Frankincense Extract ( 30% , Acetyl-keto-beta-boswellic Acid ) ( Gum Resin Exudate ) . Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract ( 95% , Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( 5% , Gingerols ) ( Rhizome ) ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Glycerin , Beeswax , Mono- and Diglyceride , Soy Lecithin , Annatto Extract , Titanium Dioxide , St . John's Bread and Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin .
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More