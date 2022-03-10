Recovery is an essential part of any workout routine; it not only helps to repair and build muscles, but is paramount for performance and continued improvement.To help optimize your recovery, we developed Irwin Turmeric After Sport to support overworked muscles during the rest & recovery phase.*

Turmeric After Sport™ is an advanced nutritional supplement designed to:

Promote muscle relaxation.*

Reduce temporary pain and muscle stiffness associated with strenuous exercise.*

Support a healthy inflammatory response due to overexertion.*

Turmeric After-Sport™ is ideally suited for every type of athlete and sport. Use this product daily to maintain wellness, or occasionally (as needed) to keep you on top of your game.

Post-Workout Recovery*

Reduces Temporary Pain & Stiffness to Strenuous Exercise*

Curcumin C3 Complex

No Preservatives Added

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.