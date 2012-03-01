Taking a proactive approach toward slowing the compounding effects of age-related vision changes is the best way to ensure a keen sense of sight. A combination of vision-specific minerals, botanicals and potent antioxidants, all researched to protect and support eye tissue, provides a powerfully effective way to promote eye health.

Tissue Supporting Minerals - Manganese and zinc, both necessary in the creation of connective tissue, have been researched to promote the body's natural ability to heal itself and to protect vascular tissue.

Vision-Specific Antioxidants - Vision Sharp supplies antioxidants in two forms, as vitamins and carotenoids, to promote optimum vision health and protection. The carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin provide healthy nutritional support to the macula,

the color and light determining center of the eye.

Botanical Support - Bilberry was first identified for its eye benefits by British World War II pilots who noticed that their night vision improved when they ate bilberry jam prior to night bombing raids. This botanical combines with ginkgo biloba to

support vascular circulation and promote night vision.