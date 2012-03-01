Irwin Naturals Vision Sharp Eye Health Liquid Softgels Perspective: front
Irwin Naturals Vision Sharp Eye Health Liquid Softgels

42 ctUPC: 0071036356832
Product Details

Taking a proactive approach toward slowing the compounding effects of age-related vision changes is the best way to ensure a keen sense of sight. A combination of vision-specific minerals, botanicals and potent antioxidants, all researched to protect and support eye tissue, provides a powerfully effective way to promote eye health.

    Tissue Supporting Minerals - Manganese and zinc, both necessary in the creation of connective tissue, have been researched to promote the body's natural ability to heal itself and to protect vascular tissue.

    Vision-Specific Antioxidants - Vision Sharp supplies antioxidants in two forms, as vitamins and carotenoids, to promote optimum vision health and protection. The carotenoids, lutein and zeaxanthin provide healthy nutritional support to the macula,
    the color and light determining center of the eye.

    Botanical Support - Bilberry was first identified for its eye benefits by British World War II pilots who noticed that their night vision improved when they ate bilberry jam prior to night bombing raids. This botanical combines with ginkgo biloba to
    support vascular circulation and promote night vision.

  • Multi-Nutrient Eye Health
  • With Lutein & Bilberry
  • Powerful Daily Protection to Slow the Effects of Age-Related Vision Degeneration

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
21.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Fish Oil , Bilberry Extract , Ginkgo Extract , Citrus Bioflavonoids , Lutein , Zeaxanthin , Bioperine Complex ( Bioperine Black Pepper Extract , Ginger Extract ) , Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Purified Water , Soy Lecithin , Beeswax , Glycerin , Silicon Dioxide , Titanium Dioxide , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
