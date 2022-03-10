Whole-Body Turmeric Extra™ is a complex formula designed for whole body wellness.* At the heart of this product is Curcumin C3 Complex®, a powerful extract derived from the turmeric rhizome. Turmeric has been used traditionally in both Ayurvedic and Chinese medicine for a myriad of overall health benefits.* It is also widely used in cooking and contributes to Indian curry's flavor and yellow color. The active compounds in Turmeric called curcuminoids, which include curcumin, known for its powerful antioxidant activity; this formula delivers a full 300mg of this amazing Turmeric extract per daily dose.* This product also features Boswellia, also known as Indian Frankincense, Devil's Claw extract, Rose Hip extract and Maritime Pine extract. This product can be taken daily for ongoing maintenance of overall health and well-being.*

