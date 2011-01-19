Irwin Naturals Women's Living Green Vitamins
Product Details
Irwin Naturals Women's Living Green Vitamins set a much needed new standard in today's world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all formula - it's targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that women need.
Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 116 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:
Full Spectrum Vitamins
Minerals
Crucial Oils
Antioxidant Blend
Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend
Immune Support Nutrients
Amino Acid Blend
Stress Support Blend
Green Super Foods
Energy Nutrients
Women's Targeted Blend
- Whole Food Concentrates with Folic Acid
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin D ( Vitamin D3 ) , Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium ( Calcium Citrate ) , Magnesium ( Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate ) , Zinc ( Zinc Oxide ) , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Molybdenum , Crucial Oil Complex : Fish Oil , Omega 3 Fatty Acids , Flaxseed Oil , evening primrose oil . Antioxidant Blend : Acai ( Euterpe Oleracea ) Berry Extract , Grape Seed Extract ( Proanthocyanidins ) , Green Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) , Resveratrol , White Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) . Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Asparagus ( Aerial ) , Beet ( Root ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) ( Fruit ) , Broccoli ( Aerial ) , Cabbage ( Aerial ) , Carrot (Daucus Carota Ssp. Sativus) (Root) , Collards ( Aerial ) , Garlic ( Bulb ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Grape ( Fruit ) , Grapefruit ( Fruit ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) , Lemon ( Fruit ) , Onion ( Bulb ) , Papaya ( Fruit ) , Pineapple ( Fruit ) , Spinach ( Leaf ) , Tomato ( Fruit ) , Cat Claw Powder ( Bark ) , European Elder Berry Powder , Garlic Powder ( Bulb ) . Amino Acid Blend : L Histidine Hydrochloride , L Isoleucine , L Leucine , L Lysine Hydrochloride , L Methionine , L Phenylalanine , L Threonine , L 5 Hydroxytryptophan , L Valine . Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Powder ( Root ) , Bupleurum ( Bupleurum Chinense ) Powder ( Root ) , Barley Grass Powder , Chlorella Powder , Spirulina ( Arthrospira Platensis ) Powder , American Ginseng Powder (Root) , Asian Ginseng Powder (Root) , Montmorillonite , Ginkgo Powder ( Leaf ) , Phosphatidylserine Corn Silk Powder , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Milk Thistle Powder ( Seed ) , Bioperine , Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin Oil , Titanium Dioxide , Turmeric , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin .
Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More