Irwin Naturals Women's Living Green Vitamins set a much needed new standard in today's world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all formula - it's targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that women need. 

Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 116 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:

     Full Spectrum Vitamins

     Minerals

     Crucial Oils

     Antioxidant Blend

     Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend

     Immune Support Nutrients

     Amino Acid Blend

     Stress Support Blend

     Green Super Foods

     Energy Nutrients

     Women's Targeted Blend

  • Whole Food Concentrates with Folic Acid

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
30.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium0mg0%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Ingredients
Vitamin A ( Beta Carotene ) , Vitamin C ( Ascorbic Acid ) , Vitamin D ( Vitamin D3 ) , Thiamin , Riboflavin , Niacin , Vitamin B6 , Folic Acid , Vitamin B12 , Biotin , Pantothenic Acid , Calcium ( Calcium Citrate ) , Magnesium ( Magnesium Amino Acid Chelate ) , Zinc ( Zinc Oxide ) , Selenium , Copper , Manganese , Chromium , Molybdenum , Crucial Oil Complex : Fish Oil , Omega 3 Fatty Acids , Flaxseed Oil , evening primrose oil . Antioxidant Blend : Acai ( Euterpe Oleracea ) Berry Extract , Grape Seed Extract ( Proanthocyanidins ) , Green Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) , Resveratrol , White Tea Extract ( Polyphenols ) ( Leaf ) . Alfalfa ( Leaf ) , Asparagus ( Aerial ) , Beet ( Root ) , Blueberry ( Vaccinium angustifolium ) ( Fruit ) , Broccoli ( Aerial ) , Cabbage ( Aerial ) , Carrot (Daucus Carota Ssp. Sativus) (Root) , Collards ( Aerial ) , Garlic ( Bulb ) , Ginger ( Root ) , Grape ( Fruit ) , Grapefruit ( Fruit ) , Kelp ( Laminaria Spp . ) , Lemon ( Fruit ) , Onion ( Bulb ) , Papaya ( Fruit ) , Pineapple ( Fruit ) , Spinach ( Leaf ) , Tomato ( Fruit ) , Cat Claw Powder ( Bark ) , European Elder Berry Powder , Garlic Powder ( Bulb ) . Amino Acid Blend : L Histidine Hydrochloride , L Isoleucine , L Leucine , L Lysine Hydrochloride , L Methionine , L Phenylalanine , L Threonine , L 5 Hydroxytryptophan , L Valine . Ashwagandha Powder ( Root ) , Astragalus ( Astragalus Membranaceus ) Powder ( Root ) , Bupleurum ( Bupleurum Chinense ) Powder ( Root ) , Barley Grass Powder , Chlorella Powder , Spirulina ( Arthrospira Platensis ) Powder , American Ginseng Powder (Root) , Asian Ginseng Powder (Root) , Montmorillonite , Ginkgo Powder ( Leaf ) , Phosphatidylserine Corn Silk Powder , Cranberry ( Vaccinium macrocarpon ) Powder ( Fruit ) , Milk Thistle Powder ( Seed ) , Bioperine , Black Pepper Extract ( Piperine ) ( Fruit ) , Ginger Extract ( Gingerols ) ( Root ) . Other Ingredients : Gelatin , Glycerin , Purified Water , Beeswax , Soy Lecithin Oil , Titanium Dioxide , Turmeric , Sodium Copper Chlorophyllin .

Allergen Info
Contains Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives.

