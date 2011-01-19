Irwin Naturals Women's Living Green Vitamins set a much needed new standard in today's world of low nutrition and high stress. Using powerful botanicals from whole living plants, this is not a one-size-fits-all formula - it's targeted to meet the unique nutrition profile that women need.

Unlike any other multi, this breakthrough formula combines over 116 nutrients and 72 trace minerals that cover the following 12 categories:

Full Spectrum Vitamins

Minerals

Crucial Oils

Antioxidant Blend

Fruits, Vegetables & Herb Blend

Immune Support Nutrients

Amino Acid Blend

Stress Support Blend

Green Super Foods

Energy Nutrients

Women's Targeted Blend

Whole Food Concentrates with Folic Acid

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.