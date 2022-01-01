From the iSi family of products, these N20 cream chargers fit all iSi cream whippers including older models. Manufactured using the most sophisticated production methods and certified by the EU to ensure purity and overall quality. Pure Nitrous Oxide for Whipped Cream is individually weighed electronically to ensure a consistent level of gas. HACCP certified to ensure the highest food grade quality - chargers are cleaned using a proprietary method to remove all traces of carbon and any other contaminants.

8g of N2O per cartridge

