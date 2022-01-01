Hover to Zoom
iSi Professional Cream Chargers
24 pk
Product Details
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee as if from the top barista. Cold Brew Coffee can be easily transformed into Nitro Coffee by adding nitrogen. With a variety of flavorings, a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and a unique optical result, it is not only coffee drinkers who are impressed. Whether coffee, tea or cocktail lovers - the iSi Nitro System conjures up extraordinary nitro drinks for every taste.
- 2.4 g pure nitrogen per capsule - with filling guarantee
- Produced according to HACCP and highest hygiene standards - no oil residues guaranteed!
- Recyclable, high-quality steel
- Made in Austria