iSi Professional Cream Chargers

24 pkUPC: 0900237700724
Nitro Cold Brew Coffee as if from the top barista. Cold Brew Coffee can be easily transformed into Nitro Coffee by adding nitrogen. With a variety of flavorings, a smooth, creamy mouthfeel and a unique optical result, it is not only coffee drinkers who are impressed. Whether coffee, tea or cocktail lovers - the iSi Nitro System conjures up extraordinary nitro drinks for every taste.

  • 2.4 g pure nitrogen per capsule - with filling guarantee
  • Produced according to HACCP and highest hygiene standards - no oil residues guaranteed!
  • Recyclable, high-quality steel
  • Made in Austria