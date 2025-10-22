With a unique blend of timeless elegance and the latest technology, iSi brings the soda siphon to the peak of function and style. Great for Italian sodas, spritzers with wine or juice, and a convenient source of healthy carbonated water, plain or flavored. Each one-liter iSi Soda Siphon features a removable measuring tube for easy cleaning and to prevent overfilling, secure neck threading, and a pressure-regulating system that provides maximum safety.