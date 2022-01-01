iSi Sparkwhip Whipped Cream Chargers Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

iSi Sparkwhip Whipped Cream Chargers

24 pkUPC: 0008535505829
Purchase Options

Product Details

  • Made in Austria using 100% recyclable steel and distributed by iSi North America
  • Chargers are individually weighed electronically to ensure a consistent level of gas in each
  • Spark whip chargers are designed to fit and be used in all whipper brands on the market
  • 5 year guarantee of chargers - proprietary capping/closure system guarantees no gas leakage for the shelf life of the product
  • HACCP certified to ensure the highest food grade quality - chargers are cleaned in a proprietary to remove all traced of industrial oil