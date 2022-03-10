ISOPURE Perfect Low Carb Dutch Chocolate Protein Powder
Product Details
Fat Free. 0 grams of Sugar. PerfectLow Carb Isopure contains 50 grams of 100% Ion Exchange Whey Protein Isolate. Any and all impurities typically found in most whey proteins have been removed to provide you with a great tasting, lactose free, glutamine enriched, state of the art low carbohydrate protein supplement. Isopure contains 0g of sugar and is instantized so it can be taken anywhere and mixed with a spoon.
Isopure's Major Proteins Include:
- Beta-lactoglobulin 55 - 62%
- Alpha-lactalbumin 19 - 22%
- Immunoglobulin 9 - 10%
- Bovine Serum Albumin 6 - 8%
- Lactoferrin .5 - 1%
In addition, Isopure is rich in branched chain amino acids and glutamine.
Each Serving of Isopure Contains:
- 3465 mg of isoleucine
- 7865 mg of leucine
- 3080 mg of valine
- 4.6 g of L-Glutamine
Athletes tend to need more protein than sedentary individuals to achieve positive nitrogen balance. Most recommendations range from 1.5 - 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Isopure will help you achieve the positive nitrogen state you are seeking.
- Protein Supplement with Great Tasting Dutch Chocolate Flavor
- Lactose Free
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate Ion Exchange , Vitamins , and/or , Minerals , and/or , Amino Acids , Blend ( Taurine , Potassium [ as , Potassium Chloride ] , Chloride [ as , Potassium { as , Potassium Chloride } , and , Sodium Chloride ] , Calcium [ as , Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate ] , Phosphorus [ as , Dicalcium Phosphate Dihydrate ] , L Glutamine , Magnesium [ as , Magnesium Oxide ] , Vitamin E [ as , DL AlphaTocopheryl Acetate ] , Niacin Vitamin B3 , Zinc [ as , Zinc Sulfate , Dehydrated ] , Vitamin A Palmitate , Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 [ as , D Calcium Pantothenate ] , Pyridoxine Vitamin B6 [ as , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride HCl ] , Copper [ as , Amino Acid Chelate ] , Manganese [ as , Manganese Sulfate , Dehydrated ] , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , Thiamin Vitamin B1 [ as , Thiamin Hydrochloride Vitamin B1 ] , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , Biotin , Potassium Iodide , ) Vitamin B12 , ] Amino Acid Chelate , , Cocoa , Xanthan Gum , Flavors Natural & Artificial , Sucralose , as [ Chromium [ as , Amino Acid Chelate ] , Molybdenum [ as , Amino Acid Chelate ] , Selenium Silicon Dioxide
Allergen Info
Contains Cocoa and its Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More