Fat Free. 0 grams of Sugar. PerfectLow Carb Isopure contains 50 grams of 100% Ion Exchange Whey Protein Isolate. Any and all impurities typically found in most whey proteins have been removed to provide you with a great tasting, lactose free, glutamine enriched, state of the art low carbohydrate protein supplement. Isopure contains 0g of sugar and is instantized so it can be taken anywhere and mixed with a spoon.

Isopure's Major Proteins Include:

Beta-lactoglobulin 55 - 62%

Alpha-lactalbumin 19 - 22%

Immunoglobulin 9 - 10%

Bovine Serum Albumin 6 - 8%

Lactoferrin .5 - 1%

In addition, Isopure is rich in branched chain amino acids and glutamine.

Each Serving of Isopure Contains:

3465 mg of isoleucine

7865 mg of leucine

3080 mg of valine

4.6 g of L-Glutamine

Athletes tend to need more protein than sedentary individuals to achieve positive nitrogen balance. Most recommendations range from 1.5 - 2.0 grams of protein per kilogram of body weight per day. Isopure will help you achieve the positive nitrogen state you are seeking.