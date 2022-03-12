ISOPURE Perfect Unflavored Whey Protein Powder Perspective: front
ISOPURE Perfect Unflavored Whey Protein Powder

3 lbUPC: 0008909402245
Isopure Unflavored WPI powder contains 26 grams per serving of unadulterated 100% Whey Protein Isolate, stripped of fat, carbs, fillers, sugars, and lactose. Easy to add to any food and beverage (hot or cold), and so pure you won't even taste it.

  • Pure Naked Protein
  • 100% Whey Protein Isolate
  • Pure Unflavored Protein
  • Zero Additives
  • 5,668 mg BCAAs per Serving
  • 2.75 g L-Glutamine per Serving
  • Gluten & Lactose Free
  • Instantized

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
47.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories110
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol5mg2%
Sodium170mg7%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein26g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate Ion Exchange , ( , Milk , ) , Whey Protein Isolate Micro filtered , ( , Milk , )

Allergen Info
Contains Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
