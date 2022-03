Ingredients

Whey Protein Isolate Ion Exchange , ( , Milk , ) , Whey Protein Isolate Micro filtered , ( , Milk , ) , Vitamins , and/or , Minerals , and/or , Amino Acids , Blend ( Taurine , Potassium [ as , Potassium Chloride ] , Chloride [ as , Potassium { as , Potassium Chloride } , and , Sodium Chloride ] , Calcium [ as , Dicalcium Phosphate , Dehydrated ] , Phosphorus [ as , Dicalcium Phosphate , Dehydrated ] , L Glutamine , Magnesium [ as , Magnesium Oxide ] , Vitamin C [ Ascorbic Acid ] , Vitamin E [ as , DL AlphaTocopheryl Acetate ] , Niacin Vitamin B3 , Zinc [ as , Zinc Sulfate , Dehydrated ] , Vitamin A Palmitate , Pantothenic Acid Vitamin B5 [ D Calcium Pantothenate ] , Pyridoxine Vitamin B6 [ as , Pyridoxine Hydrochloride HCl ] , Copper [ as , Amino Acid Chelate ] , Manganese [ as Red 40 Vitamin B12 , ] Amino Acid Chelate , as [ Selenium , ] Amino Acid Chelate , as ) , Malic Acid , and , Sucralose , Flavors Natural , Citric Acid , Malic Acid , Soy Lecithin , [ Molybdenum ] Thiamin Hydrochloride Vitamin B1 , as [ Thiamin Vitamin B1 , Riboflavin Vitamin B2 , ] Dehydrated , Manganese Sulfate , Folic Acid Vitamin B9 , , Vitamin K , ] Amino Acid Chelate , as [ Chromium , Potassium Iodide , Biotin ,

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

