3 lbUPC: 0008909402115
Lean Mean Carb Free Machines

50 grams of 100% pure whey protein isolate and not a carb in sight. And it still comes with glutamine and nutrients, but no lactose or impurities, so it's easy to drink. Your gut will agree.

  • 100% Whey Protein Isolate
  • 10,900mg BCAA's per Serving
  • 4.6g L-Glutamine Per Serving
  • Gluten, Lactose, and Aspartame Free
  • Instantized
  • With 50 Grams of Protein from 100% Whey Protein Isolate
  • Zero Carb
  • Lactose Free
  • Gluten Free

Nutrition Facts
44.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium240mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein25g
Biotin75mcg250%
Calcium340mg25%
Chloride360mg15%
Chromium0.5mcg20%
Copper0.6mg70%
Iodide38mcg25%
Magnesium100mg25%
Manganese0.5mg20%
Molybdenum18mcg40%
Niacin5mg30%
Phosphorus280mg20%
Potassium370mg8%
Riboflavin0.4mg30%
Thiamin0.3mg25%
Vitamin A380International Unit40%
Vitamin C15mg15%
Vitamin E5International Unit35%
Vitamin K20mcg15%
Zinc4.2mg40%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Whey Protein Isolate . Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride . Magnesium Oxide . Ascorbic Acid . Sodium Chloride . Vitamin E Acetate . Zinc Sulfate . D-Biotin . Niacinamide , Silicon Dioxide . Calcium D-Pantothenate . Vitamin A Acetate . Copper Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate . Pyridoxine Hydrochloride . Riboflavin . Potassium Iodide . Phylloquinone . Thiamin Hydrochloride . Sodium Selenite . Cyanocobalamin . Chromium Chloride . Folic Acid . Sodium Molybdate ) . Soy Lecithin . L-Glutamine . Natural & Artificial Flavor . Sucralose , Xanthan Gum .

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More