ISOPURE Perfect Zero Carb Creamy Vanilla Protein Powder
Product Details
Lean Mean Carb Free Machines
50 grams of 100% pure whey protein isolate and not a carb in sight. And it still comes with glutamine and nutrients, but no lactose or impurities, so it's easy to drink. Your gut will agree.
- 100% Whey Protein Isolate
- 10,900mg BCAA's per Serving
- 4.6g L-Glutamine Per Serving
- Gluten, Lactose, and Aspartame Free
- Instantized
- Zero Carb
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate . Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride . Magnesium Oxide . Ascorbic Acid . Sodium Chloride . Vitamin E Acetate . Zinc Sulfate . D-Biotin . Niacinamide , Silicon Dioxide . Calcium D-Pantothenate . Vitamin A Acetate . Copper Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate . Pyridoxine Hydrochloride . Riboflavin . Potassium Iodide . Phylloquinone . Thiamin Hydrochloride . Sodium Selenite . Cyanocobalamin . Chromium Chloride . Folic Acid . Sodium Molybdate ) . Soy Lecithin . L-Glutamine . Natural & Artificial Flavor . Sucralose , Xanthan Gum .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
