Ingredients

Whey Protein Isolate . Vitamin and Mineral Blend ( Dicalcium Phosphate , Potassium Chloride . Magnesium Oxide . Ascorbic Acid . Sodium Chloride . Vitamin E Acetate . Zinc Sulfate . D-Biotin . Niacinamide , Silicon Dioxide . Calcium D-Pantothenate . Vitamin A Acetate . Copper Sulfate , Manganese Sulfate . Pyridoxine Hydrochloride . Riboflavin . Potassium Iodide . Phylloquinone . Thiamin Hydrochloride . Sodium Selenite . Cyanocobalamin . Chromium Chloride . Folic Acid . Sodium Molybdate ) . Soy Lecithin . L-Glutamine . Natural & Artificial Flavor . Sucralose , Xanthan Gum .

Allergen Info

Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Glutamate and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More