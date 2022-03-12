Hover to Zoom
ISOPURE Unflavored Whey Protein Powder
1 lbUPC: 0008909402299
Pure Naked Protein
Isopure Unflavored WPI powder contains 25 grams per serving of unadulterated 100% Whey Protein Isolate, stripped of fat, carbs, fillers, sugars, and lactose. Easy to add to any food and beverage (hot or cold), and so pure you won't even taste it.
- 100% Whey Protein Isolate
- Pure Unflavored Protein
Nutritional Information
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories100
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Cholesterol10mg3%
Sodium230mg10%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein25g
Calcium30mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Whey Protein Isolate , Soy Protein .
Allergen Info
Contains Pod Fruits and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Lactose.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible