Isotoner® Women's Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Heather Gray
Isotoner® Women’s Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Heather Gray Perspective: left
Isotoner® Women’s Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Heather Gray Perspective: right
Isotoner® Women’s Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Heather Gray Perspective: bottom
Isotoner® Women’s Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Heather Gray

UPC: 0007940288184
These Women’s Chunky Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers with memory foam are made with a cozy sweater knit for comfort and long-lasting durability. Plus, the cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit while the extra heel cushion provides added comfort for all day wear. Versatile indoor/outdoor soles go where you go.

  • An extra heel cushion absorbs impact for comfy walking
  • Slips on and off for on-the-go convenience
  • Versatile indoor/outdoor outsole
  • Machine washable
  • Sweater knit provides ultimate comfort and durability
  • Soft microterry lining for luxurious softness with every step
  • Cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit

Care Instructions: Machine wash cool water, dry flat away from heat.