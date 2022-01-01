These Women’s Chunky Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers with memory foam are made with a cozy sweater knit for comfort and long-lasting durability. Plus, the cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit while the extra heel cushion provides added comfort for all day wear. Versatile indoor/outdoor soles go where you go.

Sweater knit provides ultimate comfort and durability

Soft microterry lining for luxurious softness with every step

Cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit

Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback

An extra heel cushion absorbs impact for comfy walking

Slips on and off for on-the-go convenience

Versatile indoor/outdoor outsole

Machine washable

Care Instructions: Machine wash cool water, dry flat away from heat.