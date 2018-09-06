These Women’s Chunky Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers with memory foam are made with a cozy sweater knit for comfort and long-lasting durability. Plus, the cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit while the extra heel cushion provides added comfort for all day wear. Versatile indoor/outdoor soles go where you go.

An extra heel cushion absorbs impact for comfy walking

Slips on and off for on-the-go convenience

Versatile indoor/outdoor outsole

Machine washable

Sweater knit provides ultimate comfort and durability

Soft microterry lining for luxurious softness with every step

Cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit

Cleaning Method: Machine wash cool water, dry flat away from heat.