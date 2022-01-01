Hover to Zoom
Isotoner® Women’s Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers - Navy Blue
UPC: 0007940209607
Purchase Options
Product Details
These Women’s Chunky Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback Slippers with memory foam are made with a cozy sweater knit for comfort and long-lasting durability. Plus, the cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit while the extra heel cushion provides added comfort for all day wear. Versatile indoor/outdoor soles go where you go. Care instructions: Machine wash cool water, dry flat away from heat.
- Sweater knit provides ultimate comfort and durability
- Soft microterry lining for luxurious softness with every step
- Cushioned memory foam molds to your foot’s shape for a custom fit
- Sweater Knit Amanda Hoodback
- An extra heel cushion absorbs impact for comfy walking
- Slips on and off for on-the-go convenience
- Versatile indoor/outdoor outsole
- Machine washable