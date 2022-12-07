Italian Bread Perspective: front
Italian Bread Perspective: top
Italian Bread

16 ozUPC: 0001111019013
Located in DELI/BAKE

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2ounce (56 g)
Amount per serving
Calories140
% Daily value*
Total Fat0.5g0.77%
Saturated Fat0.5g2.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium300mg12.5%
Total Carbohydrate29g9.67%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein6g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Vital Wheat Gluten, Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Soy Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Iodate, L-cysteine, Enzymes.

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

