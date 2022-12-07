Ingredients

Enriched Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yeast, Contains 2% or Less of: Salt, Vital Wheat Gluten, Soybean Oil, Dextrose, Soy Flour, Monocalcium Phosphate, Sodium Stearoyl Lactylate, Ascorbic Acid, Potassium Iodate, L-cysteine, Enzymes.

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible