The Itch Eraser Gel with antihistamine is a steroid free anti-itch and skincare cream for instant itch relief. The extra strength formula stops the itch and heals the skin from allergic reactions, poison ivy, rashes, insect bites, and more. Dermatologist recommended Steroid-free itch relief with natural healing properties Extra strength formula with antihistamine provides permanent itch relief Ultra-healing ingredients like aloe, vitamin E, oat complex, & tea tree oil.