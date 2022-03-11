This MX Model 13 Gallon Touchless Trashcan equips with enhanced sensor functionality and extra wide opening for larger debris. As your hand or debris enter the zone 6 inches from the infrared sensor on top of the trash can the lid will automatically open. The lid will remain open if debris or hand is within the 6 inches range of the infrared sensor. 3 seconds after your hand moves away from the lid it closes automatically. At the top front of the lid there are open and close buttons for manual operation and there is a on/off power switch at the back of the trash can. This MX Model has a wide opening (11.75 diagonal) lid for larger debris redesigned stronger lid hinge mechanism air-escape holes for effortless trash bag removal and carry handle for easy mobility. Fits any regular 13 or 18 gallon trash bag. Comes with bag retainer ring to secure and hide the trash bag inside the trash can. - 100% touch-free automatic sensor operated 13 Gallon MX Model Touchless Trash can. - A Extra-Wide opening (11.75 diagonal) lid for larger debris. - Equipped with improved proximity sensor and lid opening mechanism. - Convenient and eliminates cross-contamination of germs. - Comes with retainer ring and air-escape holes for effortless trash bag removal. - Stainless steel construction that is durable and easy to clean. - Manual button in the front if you ever need the lid to stay open longer. - Powered by 4 D size batteries or optional AC adaptor (both not included)