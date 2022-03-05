Liven up your surroundings with the scent of fresh-cut lemons by using our innovative multifunction 2-gallon sensor-operated trash can. The high-quality ABS plastic lid combined with a stainless steel can body works to repel dust dirt and fingerprints while the corner-mounted sensor design ensures accurate opening easy reach and keeps operation 100 hands free. This trash can is the perfect fit for every room in your home or office. Features . 4-gallon capacity; ideal for daily use in the living room dining room bathroom bedrooms laundry utility rooms office cubicles lunch rooms and breakrooms etc.. 100 hands free operation- keeps your hands clean at all times.. Easy-clean surface repels dust dirt and fingerprints.. Corner-mounted sensor design- ensures accurate opening and makes the trash can easy to operate from any position.. Included one 1 active carbon filter eliminates odors.. Included one 1 fragrance cartridge and built-in diffuser fills surroundings with the scent of fresh lemons.. Improved sensor mechanism uses only 4 AA batteries for up to 6 months of daily use.. Removable lid and retainer ring makes for easy cleaning and trash bag installation and removal.. Stainless steel silver color makes it the perfect fit for any décor.. Color - Pearl White