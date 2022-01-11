Ivory Mild & Gentle Body Wash leaves skin feeling healthy and clean. The mild body wash is designed with the whole family in mind, is dermatologist tested and is free of dyes and heavy perfumes. Our improved formula now gives you a richer, creamier lather for a more luxurious clean with a hint of Aloe scent.Ivory's safe, gentle products have been trusted by families for over 140 years.

Dermatologist tested

Made without dyes, heavy perfumes, parabens, phthalates & silicone

Designed for the whole family

Ivory does not test on animals

Made with plant-based cleansers