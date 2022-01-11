Hover to Zoom
Ivory Aloe Mild & Gentle Body Wash
27 fl ozUPC: 0003077201840
Ivory Mild & Gentle Body Wash leaves skin feeling healthy and clean. The mild body wash is designed with the whole family in mind, is dermatologist tested and is free of dyes and heavy perfumes. Our improved formula now gives you a richer, creamier lather for a more luxurious clean with a hint of Aloe scent.Ivory's safe, gentle products have been trusted by families for over 140 years.
- Dermatologist tested
- Made without dyes, heavy perfumes, parabens, phthalates & silicone
- Designed for the whole family
- Ivory does not test on animals
- Made with plant-based cleansers