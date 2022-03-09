Hover to Zoom
Izzio Lucky 7 Multigrain Sliced Bread 8 Count
10 ozUPC: 0065708202906
Located in DELI/BAKE
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1slice (35 g)
Amount per serving
Calories90
% Daily value*
Total Fat1.5g1.92%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium150mg6.52%
Total Carbohydrate15g5.45%
Dietary Fiber3g10.71%
Sugar1g
Protein3g
Calcium26mg2%
Iron1.1mg6%
Potassium94mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Water, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Sunflower Seeds, Whole Brown Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Sea Salt, Rolled Oats, Millet, Sourdough Culture (Whole Wheat Flour, Water), Malted Barley Flour
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
