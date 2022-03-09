Ingredients

Water, Wheat Flour, Whole Wheat Flour, Honey, Sunflower Seeds, Whole Brown Flax Seeds, Pumpkin Seeds, Sesame Seeds, Poppy Seeds, Sea Salt, Rolled Oats, Millet, Sourdough Culture (Whole Wheat Flour, Water), Malted Barley Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More