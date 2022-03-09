Ingredients

Wheat Flour, Water, Whole Grain Flours (Whole Wheat and Rye), Sourdough Culture (Whole Wheat and Spelt), Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products. May contain Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.