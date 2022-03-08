The limited releases of J. Lohr Vineyard Series showcase the highest caliber fruit from carefully delineated small vineyard blocks that J. Lohr has farmed for decades. Our experience in our chosen appellations of Monterey County’s Arroyo Seco and Santa Lucia Highlands, Paso Robles, and Napa Valley leads to a true artisan partnership between our vineyard and production teams. The wines of the J. Lohr Vineyard Series match special sites to our winemakers’ specific stylistic visions.

J. Lohr has been growing Chardonnay in Monterey’s Arroyo Seco since 1972. Dijon clone 76 fosters a textbook Monterey style: rich tropical fruit with bright acidity and just the right amount of vanillin-oak.