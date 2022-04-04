For more than thirty years, the wines of J. Lohr Estates have been consumer favorites. Carefully crafted in a food-friendly, balanced style, they flavorfully reflect their Monterey and Paso Robles origins. By harvesting and blending multiple vineyard sites, J. Lohr Estates wines showcase the best of each vintage. The ability to draw upon and blend from our various pioneering properties in Monterey and Paso Robles is key to J. Lohr Estates’ long track record of exceptional quality.

J. Lohr Estates Falcon's Perch Pinot Noir is crafted with traditional manual punch-downs and innovative stainless steel and French oak aging. In both quality and value, it's an incredible cool-climate Pinot Noir from Monterey.