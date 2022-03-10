For more than thirty years, the wines of J. Lohr Estates have been consumer favorites. Carefully crafted in a food-friendly, balanced style, they flavorfully reflect their Monterey and Paso Robles origins. By harvesting and blending multiple vineyard sites, J. Lohr Estates wines showcase the best of each vintage. The ability to draw upon and blend from our various pioneering properties in Monterey and Paso Robles is key to J. Lohr Estates’ long track record of exceptional quality.

Our original cabernet blocks in Paso Robles were planted among a stand of majestic oak trees, which still thrive today. Since its debut in 1987, Seven Oaks has proudly represented Paso Robles on shelves and wine lists across the country. Ripe fruit aromas of black cherry and currant are accented by notes of toasted pastry and dark roast coffee from the authentic barrel bouquet. Persistent high-toned red fruit strikes the palate, followed by bright acidity and a structure that is both dense and soft at once.