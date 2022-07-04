Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.
J Vineyards Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0072462400100
Purchase Options
Located in Aisle 3
Product Details
Our 2016 J Vineyards and Winery Russian River Valley Pinot Noir is a classic example of the region, opening with luscious notes of fresh raspberry, cherry and orange bergamot. On the expansive palate, flavors of cranberry, blueberry pie, and cardamom blend seamlessly with hints of violets, tea leaves, and toast.