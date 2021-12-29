A must for party planner supplies; for children, boys or girls, and adults. Great for birhdays, weddings, graduation, bachelor or bachelorette parties, New Year's, Christmas, Halloween, carnivals and much more!

Ages 8+

Colors: red, yellow, blue or green

Play like a spider man Toys web shooters or Make your Party Rock at the Crazy Hour or Hora Loca; Take your Gun String Sprayer and Mix with the confetti to have the biggest blast at any celebration

Assortment may vary by store