Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 2 is selected.
JA-RU Krazy String - Assorted
1 ctUPC: 0007565600060
Purchase Options
Product Details
A must for party planner supplies; for children, boys or girls, and adults. Great for birhdays, weddings, graduation, bachelor or bachelorette parties, New Year's, Christmas, Halloween, carnivals and much more!
- Ages 8+
- Colors: red, yellow, blue or green
- Play like a spider man Toys web shooters or Make your Party Rock at the Crazy Hour or Hora Loca; Take your Gun String Sprayer and Mix with the confetti to have the biggest blast at any celebration
- Assortment may vary by store