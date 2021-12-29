JA-RU Krazy String - Assorted Perspective: front
JA-RU Krazy String - Assorted Perspective: back
JA-RU Krazy String - Assorted

1 ctUPC: 0007565600060
A must for party planner supplies; for children, boys or girls, and adults. Great for birhdays, weddings, graduation, bachelor or bachelorette parties, New Year's, Christmas, Halloween, carnivals and much more!

  • Ages 8+
  • Colors: red, yellow, blue or green
  • Play like a spider man Toys web shooters or Make your Party Rock at the Crazy Hour or Hora Loca; Take your Gun String Sprayer and Mix with the confetti to have the biggest blast at any celebration
  • Assortment may vary by store