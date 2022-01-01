Hover to Zoom
Jack Link's Extra Tender Teriyaki Beef Steak Strips
2.85 ozUPC: 0001708288258
Product Details
Made from premium cuts of lean beef. Delivering the expertly seasoned flavor Jack Link's is known for with a more tender bite.
- Seasoned & Smoked Beef
- 80 Calories Per Serving
- Made With Premium Beef
- Good Source Of Protein
- Gluten Free
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1oz (28 g)
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g1.54%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol20mg6.67%
Sodium580mg24.17%
Total Carbohydrate6g2%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar5g
Protein9g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron1.1mg6.11%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Beef, Water, Brown Sugar, Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Contains 2% or Less of Salt, Flavors, Beef Stock, Pineapple Powder
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
