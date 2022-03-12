Jack Link's Hickory Smoked Bacon Thick Cut Jerky
Product Details
Bacon lovers rejoice! We can all agree that starting your day with some epic bacon is the best part of it – so why are you limiting bacon to just breakfast? Imagine your favorite slightly crispy cuts of bacon that you crave, each bite filled with the perfect hickory smoked flavor. Now imagine that you don’t have to wait to cook it or wait to eat it, and can enjoy it anytime of day! Jack Link's® ready-to eat bacon jerky makes that dream a reality. Whether you want a quick, easy breakfast or a protein-packed snack between meetings and errands, our portable bacon jerky is the perfect choice. Bacon in the big rig, bacon while you’re DJ’ing, even bacon when you’re hang gliding – you can never go wrong! Fully cooked and ready to eat whenever, or wherever, you are.
- FULL OF FLAVOR – Bacon is the best part of the morning, so why eat it only for breakfast? Bacon is delicious any time of day, and with our ready-to-eat bacon jerky, you don’t have to wait to cook or eat it.
- GOOD SOURCE OF PROTEIN: No matter what time it is, bacon is always a good idea. Jack Link’s® Hickory Smoked Bacon Jerky is ready when you are and 11g of protein per serving. It’s a flavorful snack that keeps you satisfied on your busiest days.
- MADE WITH 100% REAL PORK: The best way to start your day…or afternoon! There is no wrong time of day for thick cut slices of real pork bacon that is trans-fat free. They’re an epic meat snack you’re sure to crave!
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Pork, Cured With: Water, Salt, Sugar, Smoked Flavoring, Less Than 2% of Sodium Phosphate, Sodium Erythorbate, Sodium Nitrite
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Mustard and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
