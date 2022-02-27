Jack Link's Peppered Beef Jerky Perspective: front
Jack Link's Peppered Beef Jerky

16 ozUPC: 0001708287773
There''s more than the best darn jerky in this bag-there''s tradition.

Born in the Northwoods of Wisconsin with nothing more than a passion for great tasting snacks, our company has been  family-owned and operated for over 100 years. We''re proud of our rural roots, and our pioneer spirit continues today through our team members who work in small towns across America.

Our team sources the highest-quality meat, crafting and seasoning it ourselves to recreate the time-honored recipes that have been passed down by my family for generations.

We hope you enjoy our delicious tradition that continues today. From all of us at Jack Link'' s thank you for your patronage, and remember to Feed Your Wild Side!

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
16.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories80
% Daily value*
Total Fat1g2%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol25mg8%
Sodium510mg21%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar7g
Protein10g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Beef , Water , Sugar , Brown Sugar , Contains 2% Or Less Of , Salt , Black Pepper , Flavors , Beef Stock , Soy Sauce ( Wheat , Soybeans , Salt ) , Hydrolyzed Corn Protein , Maltodextrin , Citric Acid , Pineapple Powder .

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives. Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

