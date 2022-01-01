Jade Leaf Matcha is produced by the Kizuna Tea Collective, a thriving network of family-run tea farms across Japan’s premiere growing regions, who have been cultivating high quality matcha and supplying Japan’s domestic market since 1858. Headquartered in Kyoto, Kizuna opened its first outpost here in the U.S. in 2014, offering certified organic matcha under the Jade Leaf brand name.