24 ctUPC: 0089516400204
Product Details

Original Throat & Chest Lozenges by Jakemans® have been formulated to effectively relieve sore throats and cough. Made in Boston, England, these are the smoothest lozenges you'll ever try thanks to our unique liquid-drop method that ensures you get relief without sharp edges inside or outside the lozenge.

  • Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic
  • Made Using the Finest Natural Ingredients
  • Drops of Smoothness