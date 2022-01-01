Original Throat & Chest Lozenges by Jakemans® have been formulated to effectively relieve sore throats and cough. Made in Boston, England, these are the smoothest lozenges you'll ever try thanks to our unique liquid-drop method that ensures you get relief without sharp edges inside or outside the lozenge.

Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic

Made Using the Finest Natural Ingredients

Drops of Smoothness