Jakemans® Throat & Chest™ Honey Lemon Lozenges
24 CTUPC: 0089516400207
Product Details
Original Throat & Chest™ Lemon Lozenges by Jakemans® have been formulated to effectively relieve sore throats and cough since 1907.
Made in Boston, England, these are the smoothest lozenges you'll ever try thanks to our unique liquid-drop method that ensures you get relief without sharp edges inside or outside the lozenge.
- Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic
- Made Using the Finest Natural Ingredients