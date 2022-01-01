Jakemans® Throat & Chest™ Honey Lemon Lozenges Perspective: front
Jakemans® Throat & Chest™ Honey Lemon Lozenges

24 CTUPC: 0089516400207
Product Details

Original Throat & Chest™ Lemon Lozenges by Jakemans® have been formulated to effectively relieve sore throats and cough since 1907.

Made in Boston, England, these are the smoothest lozenges you'll ever try thanks to our unique liquid-drop method that ensures you get relief without sharp edges inside or outside the lozenge.

  • Menthol Cough Suppressant Oral Anesthetic
  • Made Using the Finest Natural Ingredients