Jardines Ghost Pepper Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0002253150204
Nutritional Information
Gluten Free
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium95mg4.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium18mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium2mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Water, Potato Starch, Salt, Cilantro, Lime Concentrate, Fresh Garlic, Ghost Chile Powder, Fresh Yellow Onions, Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
