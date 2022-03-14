Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.
Jardines Medium Hatch Green Chile
16 ozUPC: 0002253150255
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 7
Nutritional Information
OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium210mg9.13%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium13mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Water, Hatch Green Chiles, Fresh Jalapenos, Dark Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Yellow Onions, Salt, Green Chiles, Lime Concentrate, Cilantro, Fresh Garlic, Potato Starch, Granulated Garlic, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Citric Acid
Allergen Info
Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More