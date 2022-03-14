Ingredients

Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Water, Hatch Green Chiles, Fresh Jalapenos, Dark Roasted Tomatoes, Fresh Yellow Onions, Salt, Green Chiles, Lime Concentrate, Cilantro, Fresh Garlic, Potato Starch, Granulated Garlic, Soybean Oil, Contains 2% or Less of: Crushed Red Pepper Flakes, Citric Acid

Allergen Info

Contains Soybean and its Derivatives.

