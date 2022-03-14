Hover to Zoom
Jardines Mild Garden Original Salsa
16 ozUPC: 0002253150910
Product Details
A deliciously simple blend of garden-fresh ingredients and spices that swaps spiciness for the ripeness of tomatoes, mild peppers and onions.
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium135mg5.87%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium16mg2%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium7mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Fresh Yellow Onions, Water, Fresh Green Bell Peppers, Cilantro, Dehydrated Onion, Jalapenos (Jalapenos, Vinegar, Salt, Acetic Acid), Salt, Distilled Vinegar, Potato Starch, Dehydrated Garlic, Spices
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
