Jardines Texasalsa Medium Salsa

16 ozUPC: 0002253150244
Product Details

There’s nothing quite like a fresh wholesome salsa from Texas. Prepared with only the finest quality ingredients, 7J Ranch Texsalsa is a true original with a distinctive flavor as big as Texas.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2tbsp (30 g)
Amount per serving
Calories10
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium410mg17.83%
Total Carbohydrate2g0.73%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Calcium8mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Potassium3mg0%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno Peppers, Vinegar, Salt and Acetic Acid), Fresh Yellow Onions, Distilled White Vinegar, Cilantro, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Green Chiles, Dehydrated Garlic, Contains 2% or Less of: Xanthan Gum

Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.

Disclaimer
