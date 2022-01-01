Jardines Texasalsa Medium Salsa
Product Details
There’s nothing quite like a fresh wholesome salsa from Texas. Prepared with only the finest quality ingredients, 7J Ranch Texsalsa is a true original with a distinctive flavor as big as Texas.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Water, Tomatoes, Tomato Juice, Jalapeno Peppers (Jalapeno Peppers, Vinegar, Salt and Acetic Acid), Fresh Yellow Onions, Distilled White Vinegar, Cilantro, Salt, Dehydrated Onion, Green Chiles, Dehydrated Garlic, Contains 2% or Less of: Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Free from Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives,Wheat and Their Derivatives,Crustaceans and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Peanuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
