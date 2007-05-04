Jason 5000 IU Vitamin E Moisturizer Creme Perspective: front
Jason 5000 IU Vitamin E Moisturizer Creme Perspective: back
Jason 5000 IU Vitamin E Moisturizer Creme Perspective: left
Jason 5000 IU Vitamin E Moisturizer Creme Perspective: right
Jason 5000 IU Vitamin E Moisturizer Creme

4 ozUPC: 0007852205012
Product Details

Your inner radiance will come shining through, thanks to the deep long-lasting moisturization provided by this botanically-rich, daily crème. It effectively helps revitalize dull, dehydrated skin. Soothing vitamin E plus wheat germ and avocado oils rehydrate and renew skin's softness. Skin is revitalized and back to its supple healthy-looking best.

  • Cruelty Free
  • Made in USA
  • No Parabens, Phthalates, SLS, Petrolatum or Artificial Colors