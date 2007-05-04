Your inner radiance will come shining through, thanks to the deep long-lasting moisturization provided by this botanically-rich, daily crème. It effectively helps revitalize dull, dehydrated skin. Soothing vitamin E plus wheat germ and avocado oils rehydrate and renew skin's softness. Skin is revitalized and back to its supple healthy-looking best.

Cruelty Free

Made in USA

No Parabens, Phthalates, SLS, Petrolatum or Artificial Colors